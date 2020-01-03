Live Now
New Face in Charge of Flasher Public Schools

Local News

A lot has changed for Flasher Schools this year, including who is sitting at the superintendent’s desk.

Jerry Erdahl took over for the 2019-2020 school year after the past superintendent retired. He is also responsible for Carson Schools, just down the road.

Flasher is new for him, too; he spent the last four years in Glenburn. He comes from Wyoming, and this is his 20th year as the head of a school district.

Erdahl said there’s not a lot he plans to change.

The Flasher Superintendent explained, “My main goal is just to maintain, and then if a new program comes up or if I can help with a teacher in the classroom get something they would like to have in the classroom, I’m there for that. Things that need to be tweaked, I’ll tweak them a little bit. But it’s been very minimal because they’re doing a great job here.”

Erdahl said he came to North Dakota for a change of scene, and he absolutely loves it here. He plans on staying a while and retiring from Flasher Public Schools.

