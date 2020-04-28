Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

New Facebook Page for Western North Dakota Allows You To ‘Adopt-a-Senior’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Schools across North Dakota have been closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Major events like prom have been canceled and graduation ceremonies could soon follow.

For a little more than a month, students, teachers and staff have been stuck at home, going to school virtually during the pandemic, and for senior students, this could very well be the way they end their last year.

“It’s sad, but anything we can do to influence these kids to keep pushing and keep doing well and keep striving for the stars the better off we can be as individuals,” Admin and Creator of Adopt a Senior Anya Scero said.

Influenced by a national trend, Scero brought ‘Adopt a Senior’ to western North Dakota.

“It’s surprising seniors who are missing out on ceremonies, proms, commencements, senior trips, senior skip days and such due to the COVID pandemic, so we decided to kind of put this page together,” Scero said.

She says over 1500 people in Williams County and surrounding areas have joined the Williston/Sidney/Watford City & Surrounding area ADOPT-A-SENIOR 2020 Facebook page suggesting names and adopting students in their last years of middle school, high school and college.

“Those that are adopted could get surprised with gift baskets, gift cards, decorating their yards, sending them packages in the mail and even sending them meals to their houses. We even have some people that are taking them shopping for like dorm essentials and such,” Scero said.

One volunteer who adopted a senior says she joined in because the situation touched her on a personal level.

“You know, I feel really bad for the seniors. I have one of my own, and to see what they have gone through this year really it’s heartbreaking,” mom and volunteer Pam McPhearson said.

“These kids are our future and they’re what our world is going to be in the next 30 to 40 years and if we can encourage them like this to be better, why not?” Scero said.

More than 500 seniors have been adopted and Scero plans to make this an annual thing.

To Adopt A Senior on the Facebook page, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Special Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Meeting"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28"

Murder Suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder Suspect"

KX Storm Team and Severe Weather Awareness Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team and Severe Weather Awareness Week"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/28"

Scattered showers & thunderstorms combine with very strong wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scattered showers & thunderstorms combine with very strong wind"

Linton-HMB Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Track & Field"

Coronavirus Patients Given Plasma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Patients Given Plasma"

Saying Thank You

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saying Thank You"

Neighbor Troubles/Burning Trash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Neighbor Troubles/Burning Trash"

Mckenzie County Response Team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mckenzie County Response Team"

Monday, April 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Soccer"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/27"

Fishing Signs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fishing Signs"

Text Scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Text Scams"

Legislative Studies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legislative Studies"

Severe Storms & Wildfires

Thumbnail for the video titled "Severe Storms & Wildfires"

DVCC Resources

Thumbnail for the video titled "DVCC Resources"

MSU Admissions

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Admissions"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge