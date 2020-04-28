New Facebook Page for Western North Dakota Allows You To ‘Adopt-a-Senior’

Schools across North Dakota have been closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Major events like prom have been canceled and graduation ceremonies could soon follow.

For a little more than a month, students, teachers and staff have been stuck at home, going to school virtually during the pandemic, and for senior students, this could very well be the way they end their last year.

“It’s sad, but anything we can do to influence these kids to keep pushing and keep doing well and keep striving for the stars the better off we can be as individuals,” Admin and Creator of Adopt a Senior Anya Scero said.

Influenced by a national trend, Scero brought ‘Adopt a Senior’ to western North Dakota.

“It’s surprising seniors who are missing out on ceremonies, proms, commencements, senior trips, senior skip days and such due to the COVID pandemic, so we decided to kind of put this page together,” Scero said.

She says over 1500 people in Williams County and surrounding areas have joined the Williston/Sidney/Watford City & Surrounding area ADOPT-A-SENIOR 2020 Facebook page suggesting names and adopting students in their last years of middle school, high school and college.

“Those that are adopted could get surprised with gift baskets, gift cards, decorating their yards, sending them packages in the mail and even sending them meals to their houses. We even have some people that are taking them shopping for like dorm essentials and such,” Scero said.

One volunteer who adopted a senior says she joined in because the situation touched her on a personal level.

“You know, I feel really bad for the seniors. I have one of my own, and to see what they have gone through this year really it’s heartbreaking,” mom and volunteer Pam McPhearson said.

“These kids are our future and they’re what our world is going to be in the next 30 to 40 years and if we can encourage them like this to be better, why not?” Scero said.

More than 500 seniors have been adopted and Scero plans to make this an annual thing.

To Adopt A Senior on the Facebook page, CLICK HERE.