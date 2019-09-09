New farmers market added to list that accepts SNAP benefits

Farmers markets offer a variety of homegrown fruit, vegetables and other food items that can be purchased using SNAP benefits.

Until now, there were 10 farmers markets in North Dakota that accepted SNAP benefits. These include the BisMarket Farmers Market in Bismarck; Aspen Hills Produce in Bottineau; Reemtsma Produce and Handcrafts in Cando; Bill Erbes Farmers Market and Red River Market in Fargo; Grafton Farmers Market, Grafton; Town Square Market in Grand Forks; Twin Town Gardeners Market in Wahpeton; Hildebrant’s Farmers Market in West Fargo; and Skyline Ranch Produce with farmers markets in Beulah, Bismarck, Hazen and Washburn.

New to the list is Lena’s Farmers Market in Rolla…making it the 11th farmers market to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits via electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. SNAP helps qualifying low-income households buy food.  

Lena’s Farmers Market has a dollar-for-dollar incentive program up to $10 that can be used for fruit, vegetables, seeds or fruit-producing plants, and is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Rolla’s Centennial Park on Main Street.

For all locations and hours of operation, visit here. 

