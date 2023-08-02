MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s under construction, and no we aren’t talking about the roads outside, this construction is taking place inside.

Randi Monley, children’s librarian at the Minot Public Library says she’s excited for the kids to come in and see that their imagination can run wild at the children’s library.

Monley says there are going to be more fun programs for the kids. There’s also going to be a dedicated play area with busy boards, an old magnetic wall from the discovery center, and a stage in the middle with a tree of knowledge.

And she adds to not forget to slide into books with the new slide in the children’s play area.

“We chose to remodel the children’s library. This was kind of my thing, so when I started in children’s about seven years ago, I came down here and I was like ‘oh it’s kind of bare kind of bland, how can we kick this up a notch,'” said Randi Monley, the children’s librarian at Minot Public Library.

Kids will be able to enjoy the library with the new features beginning this fall. After they finish this portion, they’re moving on to re-doing the entryway, with all the projects scheduled to be done, before the end of the year.