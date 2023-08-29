JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota representatives from the USDA will be coming to North Dakota on Wednesday to celebrate the installation of a geothermal heating and cooling system at the Agri-Cover facility near Jamestown.

This is one of 31 new projects focusing on rural energy in the state.

The other energy projects include other geothermal heating and cooling systems, grain dryer improvements, refrigeration equipment, and lighting and solar array installations.

Representatives from the federal government say North Dakota is an influential energy-producing state, so building more in our state’s rural areas is what we need to promote clean and diverse energy.

“Tomorrow, we’ll hear about one federal program and money made available through the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. They are making a big difference for rural small businesses and farmers and ranches across North Dakota, keeping more money in their pockets and reducing their energy consumption, saving enough energy to power nearly 650 homes,” said Erin Oban, the State Director of Rural Development North Dakota.

The event is Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Agri-Cover Inc. in Jamestown.