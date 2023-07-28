BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Development Fund (NDDF) is now soliciting applications for companies looking to construct a fertilizer facility in North Dakota.

Up to $65-million in loan funds are available through the NDDF for the development and construction of a fertilizer facility within the state, generating high economic impact. Companies are asked to submit their proposals by August 13, 2023.

The North Dakota Development Fund was created in 1991 as an economic development tool. It provides flexible funding through debt and equity investments for new or expanding North Dakota primary sector businesses. The fund also manages the Child Care Loan Program created by the North Dakota Legislature in 2009.