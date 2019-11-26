New fitness technique allows you to fly

A local health spa is adding a new workout class to put a bounce in your step.

YOUVitalize is introducing bungee fitness. It’s a class offering a combination of stretching, jumping, aerobics, dance, and bungee jumping. Shar Dukart, the owner, and a long-time gymnast says the idea came from a retreat in Arizona.

“I would say just give it a shot, it looks kinda scary at first but it’s really fun and you feel like you can fly which is amazing — I mean who doesn’t want to feel like they can fly?” said Akoya Schuler, who attends the class.

In order to participate, you don’t have to have previous experience in gymnastics or dance, because classes are available for all fitness levels.

For more info go here.