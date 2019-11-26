New fitness technique allows you to fly

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A local health spa is adding a new workout class to put a bounce in your step.

YOUVitalize is introducing bungee fitness. It’s a class offering a combination of stretching, jumping, aerobics, dance, and bungee jumping. Shar Dukart, the owner, and a long-time gymnast says the idea came from a retreat in Arizona.

“I would say just give it a shot, it looks kinda scary at first but it’s really fun and you feel like you can fly which is amazing — I mean who doesn’t want to feel like they can fly?” said Akoya Schuler, who attends the class.

In order to participate, you don’t have to have previous experience in gymnastics or dance, because classes are available for all fitness levels.

For more info go here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (Supersized)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (Supersized)"

Crosswalk Concern

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crosswalk Concern"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/26"

Two Systems Could Impact Thanksgiving Travel, One Makes A Direct Hit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two Systems Could Impact Thanksgiving Travel, One Makes A Direct Hit"

Food pantries busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food pantries busy"

Drew Steidler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drew Steidler"

Regent Grocery Store

Thumbnail for the video titled "Regent Grocery Store"

Mott Clean-up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mott Clean-up"

Urban Meyer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Urban Meyer"

Chief Justice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chief Justice"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"

Travel Trends

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel Trends"

Turkey Pardon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turkey Pardon"

Monday, November 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, November 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Women's BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's BBall"

Century Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Boys Hockey"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/25"

Birthday Bash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthday Bash"

Ramp Money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ramp Money"

Nursing Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Shortage"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge