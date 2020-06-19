New gluten-free pasta is made from only one ingredient– and is North Dakota grown

Live Now
It’s North Dakota grown, affordable and now, it’s available on store shelves. Veggipasta was launched two weeks ago by AGT. It’s gluten-free and made from only one ingredient– yellow peas.

Division Head Erich Bartsch said the main goal was to make it taste like regular pasta, without being too expensive.

The whole process from factory to shelf only takes 10 days.

And, the yellow peas are from farmers in the area and made at the AGT factory, right in Minot.

“The fact that Minot will be on the map globally when this pasta is distributed because every box that people consume, they’ll see on the box, ‘Minot, ND.’ So, I think that’s something the people of Minot will be proud of someday when they can see that this pasta in the city of Minot is being distributed globally,” said Bartsch, division head, Global Food Ingredients.

The pasta is less than $2 a package. 

