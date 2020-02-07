New Grant Fills Gap in State’s Victim Compensation Program

Being the victim of a crime is a traumatic experience that can have long-lasting effects on anyone’s health, and although North Dakota has a Victims’ Compensation Program to help cover the cost of therapy, not everyone qualifies.

To bridge the gap, the North Dakota Department of Corrections awarded a $25,000 Victim of Crime Act, or VOCA grant, to Lutheran Social Services (LSS) of North Dakota.

The state’s compensation program requires a claim to be filed within a year of the incident, and the crime has to have been reported to law enforcement.

The VOCA grant exists to help those who were hurt or abused in any way, years ago, maybe as a child. It can also help victims who did not feel comfortable reporting the crime, as a large percentage of sexual assault cases.

So far, eight or nine people have qualified.

“There’s a lot of people, from what we hear, that feel they just have to get on with it because it wasn’t a ‘big’ or a violent crime, so we want to change the conversation around that,” LSS Therapy Administrative Assistant Terri Sonsthagen Burns.

If you are a victim of crime in North Dakota, you qualify. The grant is for 2020, and LSS hopes it will become a yearly fund.

