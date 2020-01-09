New guidelines, deadlines for farm residence tax exemption

There are now new eligibility guidelines and deadlines for the farm residence tax exemption producers in the state need to be aware of.

Under a law passed in the 2019 legislative session, in order to claim the farm home property tax exemption, filers must show 66 percent of their gross income comes from farming activities as well as complete a new application.

The application form must be done by Feb. 1, and the income statement is due March 31.

The exemption must be renewed every year.

Application and income statement links are below:

http://www.mortonnd.org/farmresidenceexemption

https://www.nd.gov/tax/data/upfiles/media/application-for-farm-residence-property-tax-exemption_1.pdf?20200108200651

