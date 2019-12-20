Renaming for Custer Park Still in Question

The renaming of a local park was on the agenda at tonight’s Bismarck’s Park and Recreation board meeting.

At tonight’s park and recreation meeting, the discussion centered on whether or not Custer Park should be renamed.

Custer park is located right off Washington street.



It has become a staple in the city of Bismarck, as it is the first park to be established in the city.

But one group of people are petitioning to have the name changed.

“To some General Armstrong Custer is celebrated and honored. While to others he’s a reminder of genocide and violence,” shares Melanie Moniz, an advocate for the name change.

Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer was a military officer who served during the Civil War and fought against Native Americans on the Great Plains in the 1860s and 1870s.

The request to change the name comes after Melanie put the brought the item to the board.

“It was brought up years ago. It’s not something new. It has been discussed before. It did fizzle out. And so I and a small group of people decided to pick it back up,” shares Moniz.

Members of the community showed up to express differing opinions.

But some did not realize this was not a public hearing and were told in order to speak, they needed to submit a request prior to this meeting.

“Some how, some way down the road I think we all want to hear from both sides equally. And hear what else has to be said. So I’m not sure if that’s going to be in a regular meeting, a special meeting or a public meeting. But we will make sure to we get that out there,” says Brian Better the president of the Parks and Recreation Board.

The board voted unanimously to create a process to rename city parks that will include guidelines on what names are acceptable.

The written guidelines to have local parks renamed will be due in February, at the parks and recreation board meeting.

They have made some suggestions for name replacements such as unity park, eagles park and harmony park.