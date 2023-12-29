BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’ve been to the Heritage Center in North Dakota, you typically expect to see historic and rare items on display, but there’s a new exhibit featuring items that are a little more common.

The Heritage Center now has a display of all sorts of toys from many different generations called ‘Holiday Toys through Time.’

Now, visitors who grew up with these toys can share the fun memories with their own kids and grandkids.

This is the first time the Heritage Center has displayed holiday toys like this, but coordinator Madison Milbrath says they’ve gotten a great response from the visitors.

“A lot of people have come up and seen the stations and said, ‘Oh wow, I remember seeing this as a kid and getting to play with this,’ or ‘Gosh, I had completely forgotten about that,'” shared Milbrath. “It’s just brought back a lot of fond memories, and people have enjoyed getting to share those with one another and getting to share that with the people they’ve come along with.”

Because of the great feedback they’ve received, the Heritage Center has extended the display time. The toys will be out until the museum closes on December 31.

They’ll also be displaying winter games and crafts starting in January.