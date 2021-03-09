New hiking trails coming to Minot this spring

The Minot Park District and Hess Corporation are partnering to build new trails and an outdoor recreation area, set to come this spring.

This was made possible due to a donation from Hess.

According to a press release, phase one of the project includes 1.75 miles of natural trails for hiking, biking, birding, site seeing and educating. The trail will be located on land just outside of the Magic City.

The plan includes concrete and aggregate trails, and signage of native plants, native birds and animals that may be spotted on the trail.

