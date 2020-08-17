New home builders notice supply shortage due to COVID-19

The housing market has been doing better than ever during this pandemic. While houses are being bought and many people are still building, COVID-19 has created an ongoing issue for new home builders.

KX News Anchor and first-time home builder Becky Farr said, “We still have a roof over our heads and we are OK. You know, it’s exciting and when you have your heart set on something and then you find out it’s pushed back for two weeks, and then another two weeks, it’s upsetting.”

Becky and her husband, Dane have been planning their new home since the end of last summer. They have spent countless hours and budgeting to make it perfect for them.

They broke ground in April and were supposed to have everything done by September, but COVID-19 had another plan for them.

Becky said, “The foundation and everything went normal but it was when we started. Well, when the house ‘starts looking like a home and that thing,’ the siding and the windows all of that got back-ordered.”

Farr tells KX News the most frustrating thing about it all was the domino effect it created for everything else.

“If your windows aren’t in you can’t do the following step. If your siding isn’t in you can’t do that following step,” said Becky. “And when the house starts looking like such a home right now but we can’t move in, it’s frustrating.”

They’ve had to pick different materials and settle on things like their second-choice in countertops in hopes to speed the process up.

These wait times are something that’s frustrating builders as well. Owner of Diversity Homes, Jason Frank tells KX News he’s never really had to deal with anything like this until now.

“It’s hard for me as a builder to do what I do and come up to me and have them say, ‘Hey your siding is going to be another two months out.’ And it’s like, we ordered that a month ago so why is it three months total? In my business it’s like we just want to go-go-go and we want to make sure the customer gets what we say they are going get and when that pushes our time back it’s something I have never seen before,” said Frank.

Both Becky and Frank know this is an issue nobody can control either.

“It’s at no fault to the suppliers either,” Becky said. “It’s just they don’t know when all things will be delivered and I don’t know the whole process of it but I know its because of coronavirus stuff.”

Frank added, “It’s kind of discouraging a little bit and scary but I think we will straighten this all out before long.”

The last shortage of supplies Frank saw was in concrete nearly 10 years ago.

Thankfully for Becky and Dane, they haven’t had to spend any extra money — just extra time. Becky’s biggest advice to other new home builders is to not only have a plan B but a plan C and D.