New ICE guidelines could affect North Dakota’s international students

Schools across the country and here in North Dakota have been affected by COVID-19, forcing them to cancel all things on campus, but now as discussions arise about students returning this fall, international students could be left out of the picture.

New guidelines as of July 6 from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is leaving many schools concerned.

“It’s a little bit stressful for students. It’s a little bit stressful for international advisors working,” MSU International Department Director Libby Claerbout said.

Guidelines state non-immigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States.

If an international student wants to stay in the U.S. they must transfer to another institution that offers in-person classes or they could face deportation.

“It’s a lot to take in. There are still so many uncertainties and the guidance wasn’t super clear once you start picking it apart and looking at the little minutia on how do you implement the guidance,” Claerbout said.

Claerbout told KX News with all things given, this could be detrimental to all parties involved as international students bring a lot to the table.

“I think that international students contribute something like $41 billion to the American economy so the economic contribution is huge, but in addition to that, international students really add a different perspective to the U.S. classrooms. Any time you get diversity in the U.S. classroom you’re getting different voices, you’re getting different viewpoints, you’re being presented with a more well-rounded world view. So if all international students would have to leave the U.S then that would really affect American students’ ability to look at their subject matter from a really broad perspective,” she said.

KX News spoke with some international Minot State students and they say things aren’t as simple as the new guidelines may make things out to be.

“The process is really tedious because there is a lot of things that come to play,” Iredia Osadolor said.

“Generally speaking, international students’ applications close earlier than normal U.S. enrollment applications because of the time it takes to process all the documents related to immigration,” Kouadjo Bini said.

Bini and Osadolor told KX News the list of issues pertaining to the guidelines is endless, but Claerbout says there are some positives to take away from all this.

“We are planning to start off as normal, but if the decision needs to be made to pivot to an online or remote environment then at least we know of this guidance ahead of time so that we can include it into our planning process,” Claerbout said.

Claerbout says MSU is expected to release details July 15 about academic plans.