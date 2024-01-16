MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Miss Amazing’s largest event in North Dakota is coming up next month.

The Minot chapter of North Dakota Miss Amazing was founded in 2019.

“So North Dakota Miss Amazing is a registered nonprofit that is part of a national Miss Amazing organization that supports women and girls with disabilities to build self advocacy skills, interpersonal communication skills and set goals for themselves and be able to achieve them,” said Samantha Youngren, founding state director of North Dakota Miss Amazing.

Participants from across the state travel to Minot to participate.

It’s for girls and women ages five and up with no age cap.

In fact, they have multiple age divisions starting at age five all the way up to 36.

“We have girls that have autism, Down Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, seizure disorders, a variety of disabilities whether it is physical or intellectual, or a combination of the both of the two or something different,” said Youngren.

During a competition, participants compete in two portions off stage and on.

For the off-stage portion they interview with a judge like a conversation for the judges to get to know them.

Then for the on-stage portion they have a passion presentation and a personal introduction.

And the passion part can be anything.

“She did an amazing archery display and she has visual impairment. And it brought an extra level what she was telling me it is like being blindfolded then trying to hit a target with an arrow and I was like I can’t even do that with my sight,” said Youngren.

But before they can grace the stage, there is a fundraising event happening February 17th and 18th to help cover the costs.

The Amplify event will be taking place at the Minot State University.

And all the proceeds go to supporting the seven queens who are chosen for Nationals.

There are many new things happening with Miss Amazing this year.

“We have a Shop Miss Amazing Closet. And girls can either bring some to donate or they are extremely low cost to purchase and we have sponsorships for those who aren’t able to purchase,” said Youngren.

But, that’s not the only new idea.

They asked the girls in a survey what they would want to see.

“We have a pizza and PJ party Saturday night so the girls can dress up in their PJs and we put on movies and we have pizza and it is just more of a community building activity than just a schedule where we are rotated and are at the event center,” said Youngren.

Youngren says there are some other new things coming to this year’s event, but she isn’t sharing them just yet.

She says you’ll have to just show up and find out.

Since their first event, they’ve grown from eight to now 22 people registered and they hope that only continues to grow.

Again, the event will be February 17th and 18th at the Anne Nicole Nelson Hall, at Minot State University.