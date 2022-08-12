BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — CHI St. Alexius Health has a new PET/CT imaging system to add to its radiology services.

St. Alexius is the first in the region to offer this service to Bismarck and Williston.

PET images reveal metabolic activity in the body but lack detail. The CT scan provides an anatomical reference.

When combined together the machine captures high-tech images that can identify the early stages of cancer.

“It can detect smaller lesions or smaller areas of focus for the physicians so that they can find cancer or lesions and things much quicker and as a result, better outcomes for the patients,” said Greg Toepfer, imaging director for CHI St. Alexius Health.

Shared Medical Services (SMS) is helping bring this new technology to CHI St. Alexius Health.

SMS is the first in the United States to offer a mobile digital PET/CT unit.