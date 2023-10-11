BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The annual Call for Photos kicked off for the year in Bismarck.

According to a news release, there is an extra incentive to participate: the winner will have their photo incorporated into the City of Bismarck’s homepage.

“We are in the process of redesigning the City of Bismarck website and this would be a pretty cool way for someone to get their photography incorporated into the design,” said Kalen Ost, Bismarck’s communication strategist. “We are always looking for different ways to engage the community, and this would be a unique way for a photographer to make their impact on Bismarck.”

Photographers can start submitting photos now through Thursday, November 30.

High-resolution photos — at least 300 dpi or 1024×768 pixels — are what’s being recommended.

By submitting any photos, people are granting the City of Bismarck permission for non-exclusive rights to use them:

Photos must have been taken between Sunday, October 1, and Thursday, November 30.

Photos must be from a location within Bismarck. Abstract photos are welcome, as long as there is a Bismarck connection.

Photos submitted must be able to be used in any, and all, publications or marketing materials, without payment or any other consideration in perpetuity.

Photos must be submitted online.

By submitting photos, people agree they have obtained all necessary consents from those pictured, or the guardians/parents if they are minors.

By submitting photos, people certify that they are of legal age, and agree to indemnify the City of Bismarck from any and all claims related to the photos.

Depending on how many photos are submitted, a select number of people will get a City Swag Bag.

Winners will be notified by email in December and they’ll be able to pick up their prizes from the City of Bismarck Administration Office, which is on the fourth floor of the City/County Building at 221 N Fifth Street.