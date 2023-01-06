DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Stephen King once said, “books are a uniquely portable magic.” And Ferguson Books and More’s new Dickinson location is providing the tunnel to that portal of magic.

Ferguson Books and More is a locally-owned, independent bookstore.

It offers a selection of new books as well as used books in several genres.

The store recently opened in Dickinson and employees say customers are loving the new addition to the city already.

Some cool features — every time you buy a new book, you get a used one for free. And, you can also bring in used books, and in return, you’ll get store credit.

“It’s independently owned. And I think trying to reach out to the customer and give them what they want as far as the books, just probably on a smaller scale here than to larger stores,” said Employee Jan Zent.

You can even find DVDs and games there as well.

