New Information On Missing Indigenous Woman

Officials think a missing North Dakota woman may be the victim of human trafficking.

The family of Kara Mauai has released a statement through Facebook saying they are suspending their local search efforts.

This comes after the family was briefed by the BIA and informed just Tuesday morning, the agency believes the 30-year-old mother of three is located in the Dallas, Texas area.

Mauai has been missing since Nov. 8 and is from the Standing Rock Reservation.

The investigation continues, as officials released this new flyer today in both English and Spanish, hoping to bring her home, safely.

If you have any information on Mauai’s whereabouts, contact the BIA police at 701-854-7241.