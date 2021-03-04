New installment aims to honor North Dakota veterans, first responders

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A new installment at the State Capitol aims to honor veterans and first responders in our great state.

The nonprofit Wall of Honor unveiled its latest project in the Great Hall on Thursday: a digital billboard, featuring a slideshow of North Dakotans who have served or continue to serve as soldiers or first responders.

Speakers at the ceremony, including the House and Senate Majority leaders, recognized the 27 current lawmakers who fit that bill.

“We’re trying to get a television set wall of honor in every county and in every location. We hope to have 300 before we’re done,” said Retired, North Dakota National Guard Maj. Gen. Michael Haugen.

The Wall of Honor began as an idea.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Well Water

Legislature Discipline

Thursday, March 4th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Reintegration Plan

Excess Deaths

Breakthrough COVID Cases

Potholes: What causes them?

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/4

A warm and dry forecast through the weekend

USpire ND

NDC MAR 4

Shiloh Christian Signings

Century Girl's Basketball

Kenmare Girl's Basketball

Burlington Bullying

Dr. Seuss at MPL

Dr Wynne: Global Vaccinations

Rent Bridge Update

J&J On the way

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News