New installment aims to honor North Dakota veterans, first responders

A new installment at the State Capitol aims to honor veterans and first responders in our great state.

The nonprofit Wall of Honor unveiled its latest project in the Great Hall on Thursday: a digital billboard, featuring a slideshow of North Dakotans who have served or continue to serve as soldiers or first responders.

Speakers at the ceremony, including the House and Senate Majority leaders, recognized the 27 current lawmakers who fit that bill.

“We’re trying to get a television set wall of honor in every county and in every location. We hope to have 300 before we’re done,” said Retired, North Dakota National Guard Maj. Gen. Michael Haugen.

The Wall of Honor began as an idea.