BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There are new instructional videos for Bis-Man Transit that are aimed to help people understand how to use the CAT buses.

According to a news release, there are nine videos that cover topics such as flagging down a CAT bus, how to use the bike rack, and how to identify the right bus.

Each video is only about a minute long. People can decide which videos they want to watch individually, or they can watch them all at once.

There are also two videos that explain how the paratransit service works in the city.

You can find these videos on the Bis-Man Transit website or the CAT bus YouTube channel.

The videos help to answer the most commonly asked questions about public transportation.

“These videos will be a valuable tool to help educate new and current CAT bus riders that might have questions about how the fixed route bus system works. In addition to posting them online, we will incorporate them into our travel training, and put them into the hands of various agencies, creating a network that is more comfortable both recommending public transit to its clients and teaching people how to use it,” said the Executive Director for Bis-Man Transit, Deidre Hughes.