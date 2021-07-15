New interactive maps help caregivers find resources for child passenger safety

The North Dakota Department of Health Child Passenger Safety Program has launched Child Passenger Safety Resource Interactive Maps. These statewide maps can be found online at health.nd.gov/carseatmap.

According to the NDDOH, the maps provide the most up-to-date resources for hands-on assistance with child passenger safety needs including car seats, booster seats, and seat belts.  

The maps include three types of interactive resources:

  • Child passenger safety classes: Classes for first-time parents/caregivers on how to correctly use and install their child’s car seat.
  • Car seat checkup/fitting locations: Certified child passenger safety technicians work with families to ensure car seats are correctly installed and children correctly restrained.
  • Car seat distribution programs: State provided seats are available to qualifying caregivers to assist with car seat needs. Families can find their regional distribution center on the interactive map and contact them for current qualification guidelines.

To locate a child passenger safety resource in your area, contact the NDDoH Child Passenger Safety Program at 800-472-2286 or injury@nd.gov.

For additional child passenger safety information, visit: https://www.health.nd.gov/north-dakota-child-passenger-safety

