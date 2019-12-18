Live Now
New Jersey company sues North Dakota over anti-spoofing law

A New Jersey company that sells caller identification spoofing services is suing North Dakota over its new law which makes it a crime to use false caller ID information with intent to defraud or mislead.

SpoofCard LLC says the law is unconstitutional and that federal law takes precedence. SpoofCard and CEO Amanda Pietrocola are asking a federal judge to stop the state from enforcing the law that took effect in August and to award them unspecified monetary damages.

Spoofing involves altering or disguising the number that shows up on the caller ID of the person being called. 

