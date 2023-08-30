MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — There’s a new face in the Public Information Office in Minot.

Her name is Jennifer Kleen. And even though she is new on the job, she’s not new to serving her city.

Kleen is a North Dakota native. For the last five years, she has been the Executive Director of the Greater Minot Zoological Society at the Roosevelt Park Zoo.

Before that, she served the Minot area as one of our very own, as a KX reporter and anchor.

She says her passion and love for the City of Minot led her to all of her career paths, and her new title as the Communication and Engagement Manager for the city is no different.

“I started here because I thought it was important to the community, and I still believe that very much,” said Kleen. “We have done amazing things in the past six years and there are many more amazing things to come. I am taking on this role at the City of Minot because again, I think there are important and amazing things to do.”

Kleen says the most asked question she gets is if the City of Minot’s Facebook posts will stay as hilarious as they have been. She says with the help of her Public Information Team, she thinks they can manage that.