New Jobs Coming to Williston

WILLISTON – With a new airport coming to Williston this fall, new jobs will follow.

With an expected finish date of October this year, the new Williston Basin International Airport is already promising new jobs for the city.



We spoke to the manager of the Williston Job Service office, and she says she’s excited about the potential new positions.

“With the new airport and the location of the new airport, there’s great opportunity to find a job that fits in retail, fits in food services, security, perhaps janitorial, and everything in between.” Paula Hickel.

Job Service will host a TSA Job fair this Thursday in Williston.