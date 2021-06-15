New law may require special session to spend federal funds

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Millions of dollars in state agency requests for federal funds may need approval of the full Legislature due to a new law setting certain thresholds for such requests. The law was enacted in April after the Legislature overrode Gov. Doug Burgum’s veto. The Republican-led Legislature passed the bill after the state received $1.2 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding last year. The North Dakota Emergency Commission, headed by Burgum, largely determined how the money would be spent. The panel meets Wednesday to consider nine requests totaling more than $125 million, some of which appear to need the full Legislature’s approval.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News