New legislation aimed to prevent employees from suing employers after contracting COVID

Can you sue your employer if you got COVID-19 at work?

Two bills in the legislature would say you can’t.

House Bills 13-76 and 1175 seek to protect employers from lawsuits.

Representative Jim Kasper introduced the bill, which gives businesses immunity from legal action brought by employees who catch COVID.

That immunity would not apply, however, if the business acted recklessly or in a way that would intentionally cause harm.

Kasper says it’s hard to prove where exposure to the virus happens, and doesn’t want to strain the employer/employee relationship.

He says, “The employer is immune from civil liability for damage, loss, or injury that results from an employee, contracting, being exposed to, or potentially being exposed to COVID during the course of employment.”

Landis Larson opposes the bill, and says he’s concerned it shields employers who might be putting their employees at risk. Larson says the bill gives too much protection to businesses and removes accountability for employers.

He says, “This will end up being a shield for some bad employers that don’t want to do the right thing because they are not forced to.”

If both bills pass, they would take effect retroactively as of March 1 of this year.