Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

New legislation aimed to prevent employees from suing employers after contracting COVID

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Can you sue your employer if you got COVID-19 at work?
Two bills in the legislature would say you can’t.

House Bills 13-76 and 1175 seek to protect employers from lawsuits.
Representative Jim Kasper introduced the bill, which gives businesses immunity from legal action brought by employees who catch COVID.
That immunity would not apply, however, if the business acted recklessly or in a way that would intentionally cause harm.
Kasper says it’s hard to prove where exposure to the virus happens, and doesn’t want to strain the employer/employee relationship.

He says, “The employer is immune from civil liability for damage, loss, or injury that results from an employee, contracting, being exposed to, or potentially being exposed to COVID during the course of employment.”

Landis Larson opposes the bill, and says he’s concerned it shields employers who might be putting their employees at risk. Larson says the bill gives too much protection to businesses and removes accountability for employers.

He says, “This will end up being a shield for some bad employers that don’t want to do the right thing because they are not forced to.”

If both bills pass, they would take effect retroactively as of March 1 of this year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Storm Spotters

Disability Study

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/10

ND Beware: our drought has led to an early fire season

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/10

A cool down before the weekend warm-up

NDC MAR 10

Class B Basketball

Dead cattle found floating in Missouri River

Glenburn FD

RW: Terri philion

You Have a Voice

Burgum Vaccine

Simons Aftermath

KX Convo: Kelly Armstrong

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/9

Vet Bill

Pandemic for Vets

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/9

Spring Break Plans

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News