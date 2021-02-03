New legislation expands veterans benefits

Legislation passed in October 2020 is entitling more veteran family caregivers to benefits payable by the federal government.

The Mission Act expands benefits previously available to only post 9/11 veterans.

Former United States Sen. Johnny Isakson spearheaded the legislation, which had tremendous bipartisan support.

Sen. John Hoeven outlined his contributions to the bill, noting his concern for home-based care and nursing home-based care.

Phase 1 of the act was passed in October and provides reimbursement to family caregivers to veterans who receive 70% service-related disability to veterans serving in Vietnam and earlier.

Phase 2, set to take place next year, extends these benefits to all other veterans within the same parameters of disability.

Another bill passed was the National Defense Act, which allocates funds for various uses throughout the military, expanded the health conditions outlined in the Agent Orange Act.

This extends benefits to veterans who have served in Vietnam (or the waters in the vicinity of Vietnam) who experience bladder cancer, hypothyroidism or parkinsonism.

Mitchell Erhardt of the Morton and Oliver County Veteran’s Services Office states that many veterans who come into his office are Vietnam-Era veterans that have never walked into a VA before and are unaware of the benefits they are entitled to.

Both Erhardt and Sen. Hoeven strongly feel the desire to give back to veterans who have selflessly sacrificed so much for our country.

