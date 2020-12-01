New legislators sworn in

With the local election season behind us, newly elected officials were sworn into office on Tuesday.

With the upcoming legislative session being only a month away, the new members got a taste of what the job is like. And even with the new challenges the pandemic will bring to the session, officials are excited and ready to get to work.

Some re-elected officials say they are grateful to be able to serve the Peace Garden for another session.

“It’s great to be back and to serve North Dakota and serve my community and it’s something about being back in the capitol and being here working for four months. It’s pretty unique, but I really enjoy it,” said Scott Meyer of District 18.