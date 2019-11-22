New Lincoln Police Chief Sworn In

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight, a new police chief was sworn in, in Lincoln.

Robyn Krile took over after the former chief was removed from his position in early September.

Krile has been with Lincoln PD since last December. The new chief said she plans to continue working on expansion plans the former chief presented to the city council this year, including adding more officers to the team, and eventually, having a stand-alone police department.

Before coming to the Lincoln PD, Krile was fired from the Bismarck Police Department after the Burleigh County State’s Attorney’s office issued an opinion saying she was not credible to testify for the department in court.

The State POST Board concluded that she did not, in fact, violate the code of conduct, and Krile was able to hold onto her license.

She has since sued BPD for gender discrimination. The trial is set for January of 2021.

“I have a great love for that department so it was difficult, and still is obviously,” expressed Krile.

Though the lawsuit is on-going, it has no effect on the office she’s taking over tonight.

“I’m really excited to build the future of the department. We have some great officers that are young and that are going to be around for long after I’m gone. And I’m really excited to be a part of that next generation after I’m long gone, and hopefully retired where it’s warm,” shared Krile.

Krile said her first goal is just to get to know the community. She said this is a staple of being a Lincoln Officer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Lincoln PD

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln PD"

Airman Awarded

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airman Awarded"

Thursday, November 21st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, November 21st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Savanna's Act

Thumbnail for the video titled "Savanna's Act"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Stanley Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stanley Elementary"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Pardons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pardons"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge