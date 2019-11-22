New Lincoln Police Chief Sworn In

Tonight, a new police chief was sworn in, in Lincoln.

Robyn Krile took over after the former chief was removed from his position in early September.

Krile has been with Lincoln PD since last December. The new chief said she plans to continue working on expansion plans the former chief presented to the city council this year, including adding more officers to the team, and eventually, having a stand-alone police department.

Before coming to the Lincoln PD, Krile was fired from the Bismarck Police Department after the Burleigh County State’s Attorney’s office issued an opinion saying she was not credible to testify for the department in court.

The State POST Board concluded that she did not, in fact, violate the code of conduct, and Krile was able to hold onto her license.

She has since sued BPD for gender discrimination. The trial is set for January of 2021.

“I have a great love for that department so it was difficult, and still is obviously,” expressed Krile.

Though the lawsuit is on-going, it has no effect on the office she’s taking over tonight.

“I’m really excited to build the future of the department. We have some great officers that are young and that are going to be around for long after I’m gone. And I’m really excited to be a part of that next generation after I’m long gone, and hopefully retired where it’s warm,” shared Krile.

Krile said her first goal is just to get to know the community. She said this is a staple of being a Lincoln Officer.