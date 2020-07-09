New line of communication gives domestic violence victims another option

The Abused Adult Resource Center in Bismarck is giving people who are in scary situations another way to ask for help.

The organization has added a chat option to its web page giving those with no access a different route to ask for help.

This new option is available to people looking for a way out of a domestic violent relationship or simply someone to talk with.

“If you are in a dangerous situation where the abuser is very, you know, you feel hopeless sometimes. And just to have that, that source to speak to, somebody that’s there to listen to you. You know that’s there to say, ‘Hey, I care! You know, I’m here for you if you need me.’ That’s really important,” shared Angel Young, the Project Coordinator for AARC.

On the resource center website, you’ll find the chat option where an advocate will be available to speak with you Mondays through Thursdays from noon until 3 p.m.

At the top of the page, there’s a quick escape option. This allows you to completely leave the website and show no evidence that you were even on that page.

“They’re advocates there listening. They want to report what’s going on? They’re in dangerous situations right there, but they can’t talk? We would be able to report to the police what’s going on,” shared Young.

The quick escape option is also available on the website’s homepage.

Typically the resource center serves the seven counties around Bismarck. But anyone in North Dakota can access the site and find help in their area.

