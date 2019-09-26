New Lion Habitat in Minot

The new lion habitat is now complete.

Severson Ahart African Lion Savanna at the Roosevelt Park Zoo is finally open after a long awaited two years.

The whole project cost nearly six million dollars, but with the help of donations the zoo was able to reach that goal.

The new habitat is significantly larger.

The big cats went from have 12 hundred square feet to roam to about 16 hundred. Heated floors and rocks are also built in for when it gets colder.

We spoke with Becky Dewitz, Zoo Director, and she says this “It’s an exciting opportunity for us to really improve the quality of life for our animals and quality of zoo for our whole community,and kind of make Minot that destination for the greatest zoo in the entire state.”

Zoo Staff Members are excited about the new lions, Kiota (key-oat-a) and Jasira (Ja-zeer-a), and say they have acclimated well to their new space.