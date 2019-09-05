On Wednesday, September 4, 31-year-old Kyle Hardy of Rolla got the call he’s anxiously been waiting for. A call for a brand new set of lungs.
About two months ago, KX News reported on Hardy’s life with Cystic Fibrosis and how it ultimately led to a spot on the double-lung transplant list. His lungs were functioning at just 22%.
Today, Hardy is in Minneapolis awaiting the 12-hour procedure. His surgery is scheduled for 9 am.
His dad, John, told KX News that Kyle is excited but equally nervous to endure the surgery.
New lungs, new life
