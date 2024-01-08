MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Some work is being done on a historical building in downtown Minot, and it caught many people’s attention — for a very big reason.

There is a new ‘M’ on top of the Big M building, and it’s taking many neighbors down memory lane.

Back in 1971, the original orange ‘M’ was placed on top of the building. Then, in 2001, it was donated to the Magic City Campus. That ‘M’ still stands at Magic City Campus’ football field, now painted maroon.

In 2006, a new ‘M’ was placed on top of the building, only this time it was blue and white. When EPIC Companies purchased the building a few years ago, they set out to design a new ‘M’ for the building — one that resembled the original orange ‘M’.

The design idea came to life, and the 12×13 foot, 1,500 pound, bright orange ‘M’ was placed on top of the Big M Building on Friday.

“It was pretty exciting. I mean, anytime you have a big crane and stuff like that going on, especially that monument up on top, it gets people’s attention,” said the Construction Director for EPIC Companies, Bruce Langseth. “It’s very exciting for us to be part of this whole renovation project too and I think more excitement is going to come.”

The previous blue and white ‘M’ was taken down and donated to Minot North High School. Now, both high schools have a piece of Minot’s history on their football fields.