New Mandan arena slated to be finished in August 2022, seat 4,000 people

The new arena slated for the North Dakota Community Bank & Trust Rodeo Grounds in Mandan is expected to cost $2.5 million.

The Mandan Rodeo Days Committee has already secured almost $2 million in donations.

The arena will seat 4,000 people and will be permanent. It will also be home to the Mandan Rodeo.

In past years, a temporary arena was set up and then removed.

“We’re hoping that we will open bids by the end of January, review those bids and then in early February bring it before the park commissioners and get it approved at that time to move forward,” Director of Mandan Parks and Recreation Cole Higlin said.

The goal is to have the arena built by August of next year when the high school rodeo takes place.