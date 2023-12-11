MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Mandan High School has been around since the ’50s, but in recent times, a plan has been in the works to construct a new, state-of-the-art school.

On Monday, December 11, people gathered at the construction site to hear an important announcement.

The new Mandan High School will be constructed near the Mandan Walmart and Subaru. Visitors to the site are all in agreement, and state that the school is very much needed due to the city’s constant growth.

“This building is going to replace our current high school,” stated Mandan Schools Superintendent Mike Bitz. “Our voters approved it — we had a referendum in April of 2021, and seventy percent of our voters voted for this building.”

This structure will be replacing Mandan High School, which was built in 1954 and opened in 1957. Although it is not officially on the map just yet, it will have a great impact on the youth, as the new curriculum will place a focus on their future careers.

Once the school is completed, it will have a CTE center, two technical gyms, and an 800-seat auditorium.

“It will open with 1,200 students,” Bitz explained, “with the capacity to increase to 1,800 if we get that many requests.”

Mandan Schools received a grant of over a million dollars from Marathon to help construct the building, and according to Bitz, it will play a major part in both the present and future of the school.

“It was such a generous donation,” he said. “We’re so thankful to Marathon for giving us $1.5 million. It’s gonna help us build and equip our CTE Center, and create opportunities for our students. We couldn’t be more excited about it.”

The current High School will be demolished once students have transitioned to the new high school in the 2025 school year. The fate of the old school site is currently unknown, but it is believed that it may be sold off for redevelopment.