New Mandan recycling pick-up schedule starts with the new year

Mandan’s curbside recycling service starts 2022 with a new pick-up strategy.

Recycling will continue to be collected every other week, the same day as your household garbage. However, recycling trucks will now collect on both sides of the street during the same week.

Sections of Mandan have been segmented into “A” and “B” collection areas. One week, recycling trucks will cover both sides of the street in “A” areas and the next week recycling trucks will collect on both sides of the street in “B” areas.

An updated map and a 2022 collection calendar, both downloadable and printable, are available at cityofmandan.com/recycle.