MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Grab those boots and cowboy hats because there’s a new arena in town.

“It’s something that when you think of Mandan you think of rodeo and when you think of rodeo you think of Mandan. It’s a tradition here. So, we just needed to make it bigger and better and make it easier for the committees to continue on, and doing this makes that happen,” said Jason Mittlestadt, past chairman for Mandan Rodeo Days.

The Mandan Parks and Rec Department revealed the new Dale Pahlke Arena at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Rodeo Grounds.

And this project has been in the works for years, with construction starting just a year and a half ago.

“It’s been a long time coming. You know this arena has been a temporary setup for the past 30 years. We’ve always had to tear it down and set it up and now we have a permeant set up and this is what it’s all about,” said Mittlestadt.

$3.8 million were raised to make the Dale Pahlke Arena a reality and those with Mandan Rodeo Days say it’s all thanks to the community’s support.

And just in time for rodeo season!

“I think a lot of people have been waiting for this to happen and it’s finally here. It’s something that again Mandan can be very proud of because it’s such a big event for the community,” said Mittlestadt.

Officials with Mandan Rodeo Days say Mandan is the perfect location for the arena.

“Mandan has very nice athletic fields and it never really had a nice facility for kids so this is something that a very nice equine facility to add to the athletic fields that they have,” said Mittlestadt.

Mittlestadt says Dale Pahlke and the Dakota Community Bank and Trust have supported the Mandan Rodeo for years and he is excited to see the impact the arena will have on the community for years to come.