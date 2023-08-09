BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Many people are familiar with the location of United Tribes Technical College, but they may be unaware of its history.

Members from the State Historical Society of North Dakota gave a presentation and a tour of the land that was once known as “Bismarck’s Fort Lincoln.”

Starting out as native land and then becoming the Fort Lincoln military post, the 230-acre area also served as an internment camp for nearly 4,000 Japanese Americans and Germans during World War II.

The camp shut down after the war, and the land now houses United Tribes Technical College.

Additionally, it was announced that a memorial will be constructed for the Americans who were interned at Fort Lincoln.

If you’d like to learn more about the history of the internment camp or the creation of the memorial, you can read about them here.