NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — Next week, a groundbreaking ceremony for the new MHA Emergency Operations Center and Three Affiliated Tribes Fire Management Facility will be held in New Town.

The new, 34,090-square-foot Emergency Operations Center will be dedicated to mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery of man-made and natural disasters, according to a press release.

The EOC will have a situation room/command center, training center for emergency services and military, a PSAP-ready room, a PIO/press conference room, mass care kitchen/cafeteria, exterior training area, offices, a fitness room for first responders, bays for emergency vehicles, storage for mass care supplies and more.









The building will also be constructed to serve as a FEMA storm shelter, which will open to the public during severe weather.

The TAT Fire Management Facility will have a training/work area, chainsaw operations area, offices, gear storage, lockers, and fire management apparatus bays.

The groundbreaking will be held at the site, located one mile north of New Town on Highway 1804 and Highway 23B intersection across from the North Cenex in New Town on Wednesday, July 20 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The building is expected to be complete by fall 2023.