A new identity is in the works for a local high school even before it is built.

After receiving 1,500 name suggestions, Minot Public School officials have released a shortlist of the names that received the most votes.

Overall, some voters suggested naming the high school in memory of prominent people like Minot Patrolman Lee Fahler, who was killed in the line of duty in 1921.

Others suggested naming it after former Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who died earlier this year.

But names with a “North” theme are those that topped the list.

Superintendent Mark Vollmer said, “about 45 percent of the choices for school names involved something with North.”

Vollmer said there was “great, great input,” explaining he had taken many phone calls from residents who had “very passionate ideas about this. I think as a school board your first job will be to look at this and to digest what they are.”

The top three ideas for a mascot were an eagle, a B-52 and a falcon. The top school color suggestions were white and blue, followed by yellow and blue, and black and red.