BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Monday evening, people in Bismarck are invited to see a new mural that was just finished along the Missouri River.

Around 200 people collaborated over the past year on the Missouri River Heritage Mural.

Artist Greta McLain, who owns Good Space Murals, had a paintbrush in hand as she was putting the finishing touches on the artwork on Monday.

The mural, which is underneath the Grant Marsh Bridge, is a mosaic that includes Native Americans, wildlife, and plant life in North Dakota as well as native words.

“I think basically, a deadline tells you it’s time to leave the wall,” McLain explained. “Because, otherwise I would stay here forever. I mean, the wall holds you, and it’s such a beautiful opportunity for me to like to do this lift. People have gifted me with their stories and their ideas, so this is my gift back.”

The artwork was commissioned by the Northern Plains Heritage Foundation.