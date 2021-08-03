New mobile health clinic hopes to improve healthcare in rural Rolette County

If you are driving around Rolette County, you may see a new vehicle driving around.

The Rolette County Public Health Department now has a mobile health clinic that will travel throughout the county.

For over a decade, work has been put into getting a mobile health clinic in Rolette County.

On Tuesday, the hard work finally paid off when the clinic was delivered from Mission Mobile Medical in North Carolina.

This mobile clinic will hopefully help with barriers rural areas have when it comes to providing preventative healthcare to people.

“Those barriers might be having the inability to travel, just not having the financial means to get from X to Z or just plan, ‘Let’s go to where the people are,'” said Barb Frysenlund, nurse administrator for Rolette County Public Health.

Along with providing vaccines, the clinic will offer many other services. In addition, the clinic is big enough so that the doctors and nurses will be able to work from there.

“We’ll do immunizations, health tracks, STI testing, HIV testing, Hep C testing, COVID vaccine, COVID testing, environmental health. We already do some oral health in schools and so this is another avenue to get there,” said Frysenlund.

Frysenlund says they hope to provide behavioral health in the near future.

The clinic was custom built to the needs of the community with two fully equipped exam rooms and a reception and waiting area. It even has a wheelchair accessibility entrance.

“The exam rooms with the slide-outs are as big as most exam rooms are. So it’s really just moving what we have in our existing clinic to being on the road,” said Frysenlund.

Vice President of Mission Mobile Medical, Brad Watson, says seeing the excitement when the clinics are delivered is the best part of his job.

“I’m a big believer in community-based care and this is an easy story for me to tell with Mission Mobile because we get to see about every week we are in some community where this is really really impactful,” said Watson.

The mobile vehicle will provide better care one mile at a time for area residents

The mobile unit will start moving next Tuesday. You can find its locations on the Rolette County Public Health District Facebook page.