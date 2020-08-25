New mural created for Bismarck, by Bismarck

A few organizations wanted to splash some color in town.

Dakota West Arts Council, Bismarck Parks, and Rec and BisMarket all teamed up to create a mural for the Capital City. Bismarck artist Nicole Gagner designed it and community members filled it in.

You can find it on Sweet Ave in Kiwanis Park where BisMarket takes place every Saturday morning. The idea was to get the community involved in a hands-on project.

“Because each of those kids that were involved, or each of the adults too can say that they were a part of it. They can feel like they were giving back to the community too and it shows that we have colorful interesting things going on that everybody can be involved in,” said Gagner.

Gagner added this was done as a way to help the community heal and she plans on bringing more murals to BIsmarck in the future.