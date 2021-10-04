A new addition at the North Dakota Heritage Center and Museum was revealed Monday.

A mural, painted on both sides of the Heritage Art Tunnel, depicts the ag and energy industries here in the state — which play a very important role.

This project started about two years ago and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the opening. We caught up with the artist who did the work who says she was impressed with the turnout.

“It’s great to see the community come out and support an art project like this. We’ve had a lot of positive feedback both from the people that live in the neighborhood and from the people in the state that wonder over. It’s just been a real win-win situation all around,” Melissa Gordon said.

Gordon said the next addition to the tunnel will be adding a painting to the ceiling.