The Souris Valley Animal Shelter and First Western Bank and Trust unveiled a new mural called: “Furrever Home” on Tuesday in Minot.

The mural was painted by local artist Max Patzner, who says he was inspired by his son and his love for animals.

Another addition to the shelter includes something that will be available for the public to use in a few years — a nonprofit vet clinic.

“We are currently waiting for our oxygen concentrator and our recovery kennels to come in, but they have been on backorder since early 2021, so at this point, it is just a waiting game on when our equipment will be in,” said Special Events Coordinator Pru Bray. “But then that would be open to the community.”

Bray says the vet clinic will be for SVAS animals and assisting other shelters this year.

The plan is to open it up to the community in 2025.