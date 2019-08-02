New mural up in Art Alley

Local artist Dennis C. Houle added another mural to Art Alley in downtown Bismarck, near Fireflour Pizzeria on 5th Street.







Houle was commissioned by the Dakota West Arts Council to paint the new mural. He started it on Monday, July 29, and finished it Wednesday, July 31.

The painting represents “ledger art” in a traditional native style which represents the buffalo. He says the buffalo was a vital source of food, lodging and provided for spiritual elements that a man would carry throughout his life. They were strength, leadership, providing and guidance.

Houle noted if a man could carry those traits, they would become a valuable resource to the people.

His hope is that people will recognize these entities still exist in our culture and that people will remember we, as human beings, need to learn to co-exist and support one another.

Houle adds North Dakota has a great history and it is an honor to be asked to represent the state and its people in a positive way.