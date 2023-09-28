WING, N.D. (KXNET) — Some new artwork is being unveiled at the Wing Annual Harvest Fest this weekend.

According to a news release, the mural celebrates agriculture and local foods as part of the celebration.

Those who go to the Harvest Fest on Sunday, October 1 will get the first look at the Farm to School Agricultural Heritage Mural at 3 p.m.

The mural is living on the future City Hall of Wing, and it speaks to the pulse of rural communities: robust gardens, feeding neighbors, schools, and roadside stands.

“Art-based modes of communication make information clearer and more accessible, memorable, and shareable,” said Katie Johnke, who is a coordinating partner who supports the project. “We hope this mural continually connects anyone who views it to a sense of support for local foods and their community. Everyone benefits from linking communities to their local farmers and growers. Support for farm-to-school efforts helps foster resiliency and sustainability in our food systems by building stronger, healthier communities.”

The state’s agricultural heritage started with farmers utilizing their Indigenous homelands. The first farmers pioneered seed saving and employed the ‘3 Sisters’ method of agriculture.

Other techniques and methods were employed when European settlers and immigrants established farms because of the Homestead Act of 1860.

Those results are incorporated into the mural: diverse plant life and cultures that co-exist in a garden.