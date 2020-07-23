New NICU at Bismarck’s Sanford opening Monday

A project several years in the making, the new NICU at Sanford is set to open Monday.

This new unit can now hold up to 27 newborns at a time.

The Executive Director of the Women and Children’s Division at Sanford says private rooms is what makes this unit so special, and is a first of its kind in Central and Western North Dakota.

There are 10 regular rooms, four double rooms for twins, a room for triplets, as well as another room that can accommodate up to six micro-preemies, which are babies under a pound.

Beds, a shower room,and food are also provided so families can stay close to their newborns.

“It helps with that beginning bonding and attachment. And also if there’s certain things going on with the babies we have special lighting in here. If they need to calm down, we have lighting for them to calm down or lighting to wake them up. And we can do a lot of different things in this room that we’ve never done before,” said Executive Director of the Women and Children’s Division Randi Schaeffer.

The new NICU is the first step in a series of additions and renovations planned for the Family Birth Center in Bismarck. The whole thing is expected to be finished in 2022.